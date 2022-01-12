ZINC Market Cap Reaches $33,396.28 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $33,396.28 and $148.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00060259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

