NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 15,736 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $72,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

