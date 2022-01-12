Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,602,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.80% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $1,487,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.84.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average of $197.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $226.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

