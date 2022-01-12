Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,822,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440,076 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,910,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. 81,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

