Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after buying an additional 111,157 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after buying an additional 644,214 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ares Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. 112,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,139. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.