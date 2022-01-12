Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products makes up about 2.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after buying an additional 165,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,240,000 after purchasing an additional 367,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $42,001,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 36,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,297. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

