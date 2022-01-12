International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

