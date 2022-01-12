Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 485,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,672 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.18. 8,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,787. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

