JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,098,785. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.