iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Palladiem LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Palladiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.4% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.23. 6,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,521. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

