NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $144,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $238.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,338. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.91 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

