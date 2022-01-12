Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Bought by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Immunic comprises approximately 0.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 391,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMUX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of IMUX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $316.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

