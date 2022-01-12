Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Trimmed by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises 2.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $540.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $589.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.64 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

