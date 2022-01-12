Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,477. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

