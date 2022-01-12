iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,389 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $41,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 46,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 132,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 216,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 187,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.98. 1,977,986 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.46. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

