Waddell & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waddell & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,751,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,712,000 after purchasing an additional 78,199 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 894,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,734,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.02. 170,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

