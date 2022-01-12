Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Holdings Boosted by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN comprises about 9.1% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 12.21% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $53,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 817,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 595,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 435,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 34.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $5,108,000.

NYSEARCA CAPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

