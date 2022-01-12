Alan Schriesheim Sells 5,000 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HEI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,882. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.36 and its 200-day moving average is $137.00. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

