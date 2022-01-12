Joanne Peacegood Acquires 40,000 Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Stock

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) insider Joanne Peacegood bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($55,925.07).

NESF traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 102.71 ($1.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.43. NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.80 ($1.78). The stock has a market cap of £604.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.80%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

