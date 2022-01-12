Berenberg Bank Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €30.00 ($34.09) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.00 ($30.68).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TEG stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €23.31 ($26.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($33.38). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.