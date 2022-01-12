STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

NYSE STM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,651. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $123,304,000 after acquiring an additional 130,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after buying an additional 168,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,163,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

