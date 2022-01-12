Ball (NYSE:BLL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

NYSE BLL traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,829,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

