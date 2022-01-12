Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:SMWB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,903. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,712,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,720,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,794,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,789,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

