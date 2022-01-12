Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Upgraded by Cowen to Buy

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.22.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of TSE LAC traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.10. 907,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,527. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$14.46 and a 12-month high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.86. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.29.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.