AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $56.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. 4,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

