Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $117,114.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,590.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.41 or 0.07722886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00316186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.75 or 0.00878073 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00070956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.93 or 0.00451777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.42 or 0.00260199 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.