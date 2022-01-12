MXC Market Capitalization Tops $171.53 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. MXC has a market cap of $171.53 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MXC has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.00389849 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008632 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001059 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.60 or 0.01272307 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

