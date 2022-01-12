Meridian Management Co. Buys 2,567 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.42. 97,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,005. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

