Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioVie.

Get BioVie alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIVI. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BioVie from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioVie by 267.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioVie by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioVie by 90.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioVie by 45.0% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIVI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.62. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,946. BioVie has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.