Brokerages Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Target Price at $10.05

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

