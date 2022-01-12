Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.82.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of -99.72 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

