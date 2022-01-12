DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) is Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 258,628 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 2.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $24,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. 32,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,289. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

