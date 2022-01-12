Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $100.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of PI stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.42. 787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,922. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter worth about $950,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.