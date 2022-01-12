Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 274 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,102 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

