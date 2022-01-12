Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 42,419 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 272,084 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 750,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 105,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 143,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,465. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

