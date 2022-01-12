Hoylecohen LLC Buys 7,328 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 134.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 32.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 575,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 141,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 211,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,937,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

