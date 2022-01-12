Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,069 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $34,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $126.64. 2,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,867. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

