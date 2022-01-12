Hoylecohen LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.8% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded down $9.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.