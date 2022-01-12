Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,081,910 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 0.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,469,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.53. 73,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 317.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.56. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.