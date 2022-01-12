Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,906,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,166 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.74% of Eaton worth $2,225,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

