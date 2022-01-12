NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,126 shares of company stock worth $26,623,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.59. 122,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $241.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

