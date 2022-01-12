Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,712 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,263,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after buying an additional 51,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after buying an additional 536,855 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. 5,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.62.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

