Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 2,660 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 40.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.27. 636,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,023,203. The stock has a market cap of $224.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.