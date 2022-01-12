Alpha Family Trust Acquires 6,300 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 2.9% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.79. 33,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.90 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.17.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.95.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,359 shares of company stock valued at $16,826,248 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

