First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of MCEF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 6,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,369. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

