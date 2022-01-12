Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Declares Annual Dividend of $4.37

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 4.3737 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has raised its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 108.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.0%.

Shares of OMAB stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. 1,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,909. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

