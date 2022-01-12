Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.52. 298,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,139,254. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $235.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

