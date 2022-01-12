MEMBERS Trust Co Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.24. 374,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,139,254. The company has a market capitalization of $234.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

