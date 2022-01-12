Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.82 and its 200-day moving average is $314.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

