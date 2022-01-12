Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $69.27.

